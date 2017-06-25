Bee Life

VLOG: A Day at Six Flags Great Adventure (Minus the Vomiting Shots)

I could swear–riding roller coasters and other thrill rides used to seem the most fantastic idea to me. I think when you’re a kid, you’re more open to acts where you risk losing a limb or two. When you’re older though, death seems to be lurking in every corner and you grow more terrified and second-guess every little risk you take.

But that could just be me.

After all, Timmy had a good time two weeks ago, laughing and screaming his heart out while I–well, let’s just say when I get over the first moments of paralyzing fear, I also scream. But definitely not with joy.

This is somehow accurate, in a crude way. Also, the state of our eyes are rather opposite–Timmy had his open the entire time, while I am a chicken turd who only opened hers for a second or two.

Also, here’s a not-so-great documentary of the trip:

P.S. A big thank you to Erin for taking us there! I’m sorry if I left bits of cloth on your car seat. My windbreaker was falling apart and I tried my best to clean it up…maybe you haven’t even noticed and I’m unnecessarily embarrassing myself.
