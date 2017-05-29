On Memorial Day: Here’s More On Our First Valentine’s Day Weekend Together

I descended the testicle dropped the ball on this one. Back in February, Jenny and I got to spend our first Valentine’s Day together. The weekend was filled with food and we actually never fully shared just how much we ate.

I had planned to put together a video of it. As your calendar will indicate, I never did.

Now, it’s Memorial Day. The video was never made and you have no idea what we ate on the Saturday before Valentine’s Day. You may have already watched our video of the actual holiday spent together. However, you’ve likely been scratching your head wondering what the hell we ate a few days prior.

Well, through the magic of still photographs as likely stolen by Thomas Edison, here’s a look at our dining experience.

I’ll have you know, the last picture was actually taken first. But I thought I’d make this blog post a little different and unique by revealing the beginning at the very end.

For inquiring minds, our Memorial Day has been focused on eating rice and arting as much as possible before returning to work tomorrow. And yes, I could have added an F before arting and still been accurate.

