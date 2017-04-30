squad goals
Bee Life, Food, Mr. & Mrs.

Saturday Night PARTAYY with Friends

Just because we’re married doesn’t mean we can’t still hangout with our Saturday night crew. Babies ruin friendships, not spouses!

Last night, a few of our good friends came over to spend the evening.

candy and cheetos
Everyone pictured above is better than people.

Needless to say, our guests did not stick around for very long. The fella on the right, spent the night. He left shortly after breakfast.

The one on the bottom in the blue also stayed over and left shortly after our other friend when breakfast was over.

Our other two pals, the ones in the orange and red at the top, were gone before the movie we watched last night finished.

Thankfully, we were smart enough to get a group shot before anyone left.

squad goals
Obviously, Kit Kat had a little too much to drink as evident by the fact that he was upside down.

I know a lot of groups say this, but if they ever remake the show “Friends” it should star us six pals.

