Comics

Why We’re So Depressed on Sunday Nights

Happy Friday!

Unfortunately, the happiness is not permanent. Eventually, a big scary something will come and eat you up.

Run as fast as you can from the terror. The horror. The beginning of the work week.

One thought on "Why We're So Depressed on Sunday Nights

