art earth day drawing satire funny humor envitonment causes issue
Two Bees MERCH

happy bEARTHday

Got busy finishing the entire season of One Punch Man today that we forgot to publish this “on time”. Still, for our generous wonderful planet…

FB_IMG_1492906714799
Products at https://www.society6.com/twobees
Advertisements

3 thoughts on “happy bEARTHday

    1. OMG is this a cultural phenomena? 🤣 My newest “function” for our latest empty yogurt tub is to hold my hair brushes. And don’t even get me started with those wonderful multi-purpose Nescafe coffee jars…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

      1. Ha ! We’re not the only ones, mind you. In Europe, they use jars ( like mayonnaise bottles ) as drinking glass, even in restaurants. Unfortunately, Americans brew coffee, and do not like instant coffee. In the Philippines, Instant coffee jars are nice, aren’t they ? The jars even have handles. They are meant to be reused.

        Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s