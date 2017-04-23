Got busy finishing the entire season of One Punch Man today that we forgot to publish this “on time”. Still, for our generous wonderful planet…
3 thoughts on “happy bEARTHday”
Does the Mrs. reuse plastic containers ( such as whipped cream tubs ) or any container with tight lid ? He he he It’s cultural. And you’ll get sucked into it. LOL
OMG is this a cultural phenomena? 🤣 My newest “function” for our latest empty yogurt tub is to hold my hair brushes. And don’t even get me started with those wonderful multi-purpose Nescafe coffee jars…
Ha ! We’re not the only ones, mind you. In Europe, they use jars ( like mayonnaise bottles ) as drinking glass, even in restaurants. Unfortunately, Americans brew coffee, and do not like instant coffee. In the Philippines, Instant coffee jars are nice, aren’t they ? The jars even have handles. They are meant to be reused.
