Yesterday I wrote about laundry. Today, it’s a much better topic: cake.

We had an impromptu cake eating date after I arrived home from work. You see, Jenny’s birthday is coming up. A birthday isn’t complete without a cake. Why do you think Peter Pan never aged? No cake in Neverland.

So, on our return from the library (they still do exist, by the way) we stopped at a bakery to see what cake options there were. We didn’t buy any cake, technically. All we got was a piece of chocolate ganache and strawberry cheesecake. A cake would have been an entire one. These weren’t the biggest pieces, but definitely enough to satisfy two bad dieters.

This weekend we’ll have even more cake. We have a piggyfest planned to celebrate the second birthday of Jenny’s we get to spend together. By Tuesday, I expect to have diabetes. As of Wednesday, my FUPA should be able to take down a door.

And while we’re on the topic of cake, here’s a riddle: How many bees does it take to eat an entire wedding cake?

The answer is very antisocial and does not include anyone except for us.

