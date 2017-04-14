comics art funny drawing cartoons fart farts farting couple marriage
How to Cover Your Farts

Timmy and I decided last night–after binging on chocolates–that we should publish new art/comics every Fridays. Hopefully we’d be able to follow this new “rule”. So to start off, here’s a real scenario where he wrongfully accused me of farting.

Farts contain carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide makes the trees grow. If it makes you feel any better, you’d probably help nurturing an entire forest before you die.

Farts are friends. But just in case you’d need to defend yourself…

