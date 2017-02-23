How to Build a Snowman Online Tutorial for the Illiterate

Already, you have hopefully read the tale of the first snowman Jenny and I built together. Thanks to several unusually warm winter days he is dead now. All of our hard work to bring a monster into this world for nothing.

For the illiterate or people who really just prefer books with pictures, we have created a video tutorial to help you learn how to build a snowman of your own.

In case you are wondering, I now know to hold the phone landscape when taking videos. You would think she was the one who want the skill for film.

