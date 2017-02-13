Food

How to Make Delicious Omelettes….Dum Dum Dum Dum [Music Note]

Our cooking skills aren’t the best. But this hasn’t stopped Jenny and I from regularly going into the kitchen for more than a snack.

As part of our weekly cooking tradition, Jenny and I recently made omelettes. The result did not lead to a house fire.

Rather than brag about our success, we decided to make a video to show you how to properly attempt to make delicious omelettes.

 

