received_10208443412178123
Bee Life

Dystopian Probability

received_10208443412178123

It feels like it’s so much to ask.

6 thoughts on “Dystopian Probability

  5. When the seagulls
    Follow the trawlers
    Then the fish will cry me a river
    But alas the river is freash water and with the nets tight by their ickle fins
    To become a great chum of a potato be it sliced and fried
    Will no kind heart buy a ice cream ..?
    For whom the crowd ask,silently..a snowman? Perhaps,it’s up to the winner of the race to decide gypsy or seagulls will be at the race to the dump the race…+?”what race”?
    Human? Hmm most poems are good,mine are not.send your friends my words and phrases that I may pen a great poem if the muse allows the struggling artist with no artistic Merritt?
    3its just a number
    As plato once said” when the seagulls follow the….etc

    A FLANNYISGOD PROJECT

    Diksecsik??? Nope just sick of pigs”are they really thick as shit”.? Discuss

    Like

    Reply
  6. Pingback: Dystopian Probability | Getzfamous

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s